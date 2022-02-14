Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $226.54 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Public Storage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

