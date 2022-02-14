TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,879. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

