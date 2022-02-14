Scotiabank Raises Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GBNXF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.94. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.