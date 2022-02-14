Claar Advisors LLC Has $24.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Claar Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.3% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $607,732,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 80.6% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,045.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,342.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,367. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

