UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNCFF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

