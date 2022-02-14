Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MKFG remained flat at $$4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 59,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,483. Markforged has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

