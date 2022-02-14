Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Grows By 183.2%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 183.2% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

