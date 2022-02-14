$120.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $120.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $101.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $463.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $507.41 million, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $511.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sapiens International.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. 1,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,086. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

