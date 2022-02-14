VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 190.8% in January

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a growth of 190.8% from the January 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ ESPO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.26. 3,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

