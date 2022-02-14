Charter Trust Co. Has $10.90 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,582 shares of company stock worth $71,392,605 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Chevron stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.28. 193,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,269,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

