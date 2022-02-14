Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Price Target to C$14.00

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS YLWDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

