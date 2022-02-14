Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.
Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. 279,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,645. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $109,359,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,316,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
