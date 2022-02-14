Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. 279,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,645. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $109,359,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,316,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.