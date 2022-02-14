PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.18 billion-$29.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.88 billion.PayPal also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.870 EPS.

PYPL stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $113.78. 699,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,299,789. PayPal has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.84.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

