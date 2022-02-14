Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.01. The company had a trading volume of 58,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day moving average is $244.99. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,996,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,043,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.