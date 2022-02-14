Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CARS. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $15.24. 6,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.