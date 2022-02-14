Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.50 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

