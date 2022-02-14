Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 512,545 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $18.70.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.97.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.70.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
