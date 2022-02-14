Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 512,545 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $18.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

