Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.5%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.97. 3,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 170,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79.
Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)
Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.