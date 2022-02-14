Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.5%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.97. 3,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 170,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $492,000.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

