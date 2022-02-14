Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 95375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$71.65 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares acquired 156,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,636,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,555,363.66. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 571,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,638.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

