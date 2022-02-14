BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 87.8% in January

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the January 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.26. 983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,928. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

