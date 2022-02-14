Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Increases By 89.9%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,929,200 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the January 15th total of 1,542,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,184.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IVBXF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

