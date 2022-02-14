Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

