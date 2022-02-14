Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. upped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.06.
Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.51. The company had a trading volume of 459,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.22. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
