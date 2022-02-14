Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. upped their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.06.

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.51. The company had a trading volume of 459,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.22. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4002914 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

