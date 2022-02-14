Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CSFB cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.76.

Enbridge stock traded down C$3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$52.48. 8,818,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.68. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.98 and a 52 week high of C$55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

