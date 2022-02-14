Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.46

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 5647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

