Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.46

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 5647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.
FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.
Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.