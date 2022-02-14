IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.730-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.330-$7.630 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.09.
Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,621. IDEX has a twelve month low of $188.15 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $222.75.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
