iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several research firms recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 664,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.