iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.
Several research firms recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 664,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
