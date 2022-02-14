C Partners Holding GmbH Has $7.40 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

C Partners Holding GmbH reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $36.38 on Monday, hitting $2,566.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,382.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2,352.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

