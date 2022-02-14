CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716,883. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

