Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

