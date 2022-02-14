Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.10).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drive Shack from GBX 584 ($7.90) to GBX 588 ($7.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.22) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

