Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.10).
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drive Shack from GBX 584 ($7.90) to GBX 588 ($7.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.22) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
Drive Shack Company Profile
