Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $34.29

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 6,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 2.02.
In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.