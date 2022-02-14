Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $34.29

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 6,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.