Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 822 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $185.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,007. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average is $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.