PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Capital International Ltd. CA’s 5th Largest Position

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $54,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

