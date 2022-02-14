Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,782 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $71,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
