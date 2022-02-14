AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $314.80

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 314.80 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 320.80 ($4.34), with a volume of 878066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.20 ($4.42).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.39) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.00) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 413 ($5.58).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 358.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell bought 263,051 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,344,601.46). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($53,539.15). Insiders have bought a total of 263,178 shares of company stock worth $99,478,440 in the last three months.

About AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

