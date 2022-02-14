Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $435.50

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 435.50 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 441.80 ($5.97), with a volume of 375765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.50 ($6.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Naked Wines from GBX 760 ($10.28) to GBX 690 ($9.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £324.45 million and a PE ratio of -341.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 591.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

