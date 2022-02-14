$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $146.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.52 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,310. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

