Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 6.7%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 5,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 860,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDO)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
