iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 40,531 shares.The stock last traded at $383.75 and had previously closed at $380.26.

IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.