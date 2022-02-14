iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 40,531 shares.The stock last traded at $383.75 and had previously closed at $380.26.
IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.14.
iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
