PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of PSPSF remained flat at $$117.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $136.63.
About PSP Swiss Property
