Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MGU stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGU. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

