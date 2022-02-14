Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.9 days.
OTCMKTS MMTMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,950. Monument Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
About Monument Mining
