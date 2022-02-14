Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.13.

NYSE HUM traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $421.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.14 and its 200 day moving average is $423.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.08 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

