Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.13.
NYSE HUM traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $421.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.14 and its 200 day moving average is $423.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
