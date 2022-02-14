UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH traded down $7.70 on Monday, reaching $470.43. 37,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

