NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.30. 2,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.46. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

