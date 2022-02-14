Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GSPT traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15. Golden Star Enterprises has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.91.

About Golden Star Enterprises

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

