Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Decreases By 65.3%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.