Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Decreases By 65.3%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

