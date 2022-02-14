Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). Redfin reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 390.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

RDFN traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 15,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. Redfin has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $106,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 16,944.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 72.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

