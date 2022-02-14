Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.41. 4,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,146,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8,302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 140,818 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

